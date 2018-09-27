WILLIAM RUTO in deep trouble as KABOGO says he will vie for PRESIDENCY in 2022 - I have money and supporters

Thursday September 27, 2018

-Former Kiambu Governor, William Kabogo, has said he will vie for presidency in 2022 once President Uhuru Kenyatta retires.





Appearing on Jeff Koinange Live(JKL) on Wednesday evening, Kabogo said he has what it takes to vie for presidency and he will ask votes from across the country.





During the long interview, Kabogo also slammed Deputy President William Ruto, saying he was behind the shambolic Jubilee Party primaries last year where he was defeated by Kiambu Governor, Ferdinand Waititu.





Kabogo said that politics is a hobby and not what he depended on for his livelihood and he has moved on .





“Ruto was the man in-charge at Jubilee headquarters, so who else did you want me to blame for the shambolic jubilee primaries?anyway I have moved on,” said Kabogo.





The former Governor also said he supports the calls for referendum to reduce some positions such as Senator, MCA and Women representative.



