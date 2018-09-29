Why would a grown woman post such photos on social media? This is pure madness (LOOK)

, , 10:34

photo 4_zpswcp9fzvj.jpg
Saturday, September 29, 2018- In today’s episode of ‘It's my page I can post whatever i want’ a shameless lady has paraded her phat nunu online and tongue are waging.

And to think that she shared these photos just for likes and attention from mafisi is just heartbreaking.

Some ladies are just crazy or maybe she’s sexually starved.

See the photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Our tips on Man United v Derby EFL Cup clash and 10 matches played today where you can make good money.

Tuesday, September 25, 2018 -  The student will go toe-to-toe with the master in the dugout tonight as Frank Lampard takes his Derby Count...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno