Why thirsty Nairobi men don’t want Chinese prostitutes arrested in a brothel in South C deported (LOOK)Editor's Choice, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, Lifestyle 09:29
Police on Wednesday afternoon announced that they had arrested the Chinese nationals working as prostitutes and revealed they were being processed for deportation.
The arrest sparked wild reactions with thirsty Nairobi men asking the government to spare them for crazy reasons.
Check out some tweets below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.