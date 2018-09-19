Why thirsty Nairobi men don’t want Chinese prostitutes arrested in a brothel in South C deported (LOOK)

Wednesday, September 19, 2018- Thirsty Nairobi men have taken to social media to petition the Immigration Department against deporting 15 Chinese illegal immigrants busted running a brothel in South C.





Police on Wednesday afternoon announced that they had arrested the Chinese nationals working as prostitutes and revealed they were being processed for deportation.





The arrest sparked wild reactions with thirsty Nairobi men asking the government to spare them for crazy reasons.





Check out some tweets below.

