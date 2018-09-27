Why Police think gunshot wound on JACQUE MARIBE’s fiancé and suspect in Kilimani murder could be a hoax.

Thursday, September 27, 2018-

Did Joseph Irungu, the chief suspect in the macabre murder of Monica Kimani last Thursday in Kilimani fake the gunshot wound on his left shoulder to conceal the truth about the murder?





Well, detectives are leaving nothing to chance and suspect that wound may have been occasioned by a struggle with the dead woman.





Irungu aka Joe Jowi, is the fiancé of Citizen TV news anchor Jacque Maribe.





He was arrested on Tuesday and arraigned in court on Wednesday.

He denied killing the 28-year old lady who was found dead and her body dumped in a bathtub with her throat slit.





He has been detained for ten days as detectives seek to establish among other things if the wound was not inflicted by ‘other weapons’





“Part of what we want to establish is about (Irungu’s) wound so that it may be known whether it’s a gunshot wound or it’s a wound that may have been inflicted by any other weapon.” Said lead investigator Maxwell Otieno.





“I am saying that because it is suspected that the same wound may turn out not to be a gunshot wound.” he added.



