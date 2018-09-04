Why KALONZO secretly accompanied UHURU to China to beg for money! Is NASA now in Government? No opposition in Kenya

Tuesday September 4, 2018 - Fresh details have emerged over President Uhuru Kenyatta’s trip to China where he is expected to beg for more money to fund his Big Four Agenda projects.





Uhuru left the country last week and he has already met with China President XI Jinping for bilateral talks.





But what has shocked many is that President Uhuru Kenyatta is accompanied by Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka.





"I don’t think when such a thing happens it is not out of the normal.”





“The President can wish to consult anybody and if he deems fit to have Kalonzo in his delegation, why not?” said Wiper Executive Director, Jared Siso.





"I can confirm that the party leader is out of the country.”





“From my end, I think I will leave it at that.”





“Kalonzo has said that he is fully backing President Uhuru Kenyatta’s war against corruption,” Siso added.





The former Vice President was one of the strongest critics of the Jubilee regime during Kenyatta's first term in power.





He has promised not to sit back and watch a few leaders mismanage resources meant for the common 'mwananchi'.



