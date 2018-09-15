Why Emurua Dikirr MP, JOHANNA NGENO, wants RACHEL to divorce DP RUTO, Listen to him speak (VIDEO)

- Emurua Dikirr MP, Johanna Ngeno, launched a scathing attack on Deputy President William Ruto in a public function and urged his wife, Rachel, to divorce him.





According to this fiery MP who doesn’t mince his words, Ruto is making the life of his wife difficult because she keeps praying for him to change his behaviours but he keeps on getting worse.





“Hurumia bibi yako. Anakuombea kila siku.” Ngeno told Ruto and urged him to change his rotten behaviours of looting public money.





The Deputy President has been linked to so many scandals that have tainted his image.





Listen to Ngeno speak.



