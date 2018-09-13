Who is this big man behind the ugly police uniform tender? Kenyans ask UHURU and say it may have been sourced already for billions

Thursday September 13, 2018 - Millions of Kenyans are now questioning why the new police uniform has larger pockets and who is behind the tender.





President Uhuru Kenyatta unveiled the new uniforms on Thursday.





The Head of State said it is important for the police to note that Kenyans are funding the changes so that they can provide better services.





However, many were not pleased with the Government’s move and said Jubilee is a big joke because Kenyans were expecting better police reforms only to realise it was all about uniforms.





“The war goes to awarding of the tender towards providing uniform to 150,000 police officers.”





“Next, you'll hear someone pocketing Sh5 billion just for belts,” said Mercy Njoki.





Michael Mburu questioned why Uhuru only settled for new uniforms instead of addressing issues affecting the police like low pay and extra-judicial killings





“The only thing Jubilee saw worth fit of change is the uniform!” he said.



