Who is doing this to cornered Citizen TV’s JACQUE MARIBE?–Kenyans are ruthless (LOOK)

Friday, September 28, 2018-

Citizen TV news anchor, Jacque Maribe, is going through hell right now after she was caught up in a brutal murder case.





Maribe’s fiancé Joe Irungu alias Jowi is in police custody after he was arrested for allegedly slaughtering a 28-year old lady, Monica Kimani, in Kilimani, last week.





The journalist has been questioned by detectives after it emerged that she drove the suspected killer, who is her husband to be, to hospital with a gunshot wound.





Kenyans are not sympathizing with the screen siren and have been trolling her on social media.





The gravity of the case seems to have taken a toll on her and photos of Maribe at Kilimani Police Station without make-up have shocked many.





This guy put together two of her photos one with make-up and the other without and they look like two different people.





Guys, please cut the girl some slack, she’s going through a lot already.





See the photo below.