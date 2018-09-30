Who exactly is this guy? Meet JOWI’s “partner in crime”, LADIES, be-careful of this man(PHOTOs)

Sunday, September 30, 2018-Jacque Maribe’s killer fiance, Jowi, has been the discussion after he was linked to the  murder of Monica Kimani, a young lady who was brutally murdered at her apartment in Kilimani.

Jowi’s private life is a mystery and rumour has it that he is a hit-man who has been doing dirty jobs for high profile politicians.

We came across this guy who is  too close to Jowi and perhaps knows much about his private life and what he exactly does for a living.

He describes Jowi as a bro, best friend and a partner in crime, implying that they have been doing so much together.






In one of the photos that he posted on Instagram, he is seen hanging around Jowi's house in Buru-Buru, where detectives raided and found a gun that the killer suspect used to shoot himself.



We are just raising an alarm for ladies especially slay queens , please be careful of this man.

As they say, birds of the same feather  flock together.

See his photos.  










                       

photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

