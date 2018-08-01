What’s happening here? These Slay Queens are something else - Pure Madness! (WATCH)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle, Videos 08:42
Monday, September 10, 2018 - This hilarious video going viral on social media will put a smile on your face.
The two slay queens were taking pictures but the one behind the lenses had other ideas.
While she could be passionate about photography and really wanted to get the perfect picture, she went overboard with her antics.
Maybe she wanted to flaunt her juicy derriere.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST