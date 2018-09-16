What this man did after finding out he’s not the biological father of his 1 year old daughter is unbelievable (PHOTOs)

Sunday, September 16, 2018 - This guy was devastated, heart-broken and completely crashed after he found out he is not the biological father of his one year and five months old daughter.





However, his gesture after the devastating DNA results has earned him praises from netizens.





While many would have expected any man in such a situation to blast his partner, this amazing man decided to say a prayer for the baby and the mother.





Read his emotional post that has gone viral on social media below.