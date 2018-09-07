What this horny SLAY QUEENS did to this poor guy in a swimming pool is pure madness (VIDEO)

, , , 09:20

Saturday, September 08, 2018- These crazy ladies nearly gave this poor guy a heart attack after they descended on him in the swimming pool.

While most men would envy him or would have liked to be in his situation he clearly didn’t find it funny.

The look on his face as he desperately calls for help is just priceless.




Watch the video below.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.
photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Our tips on Kenya vs Ghana AFCON clash and 10 matches played on Saturday where you can make good money.

Friday, September 07, 2018 - Kenya National Football side Harambee Stars entertain the fancied Black Stars of Ghana in an African Cup of N...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno