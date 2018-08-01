What is happening here? Just when you think you have seen it all - This is pure madness (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle, Videos 08:05
Just when you think you have seen it all, you come across this madness on social media.
Tunde Ednut
While it’s hard to make heads or tails what is happening here, it seems it was the short fella’s birthday and he was having the time of his life.
This is hell on earth.
The less said the better.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.