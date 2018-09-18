WEST POKOT Governor LONYANGAPUO finally arrested for employing Deputy who does not live and work in Kenya

Tuesday September 18, 2018 -West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo has been arrested by detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).





A statement by EACC said the Governor was seized over claims that his Deputy, Dr. Nicholas Atudonyang, is still earning a salary from the county illegally.





Dr. Nicholas Atudonyang, who works as a neurosurgeon in Texas, left immediately he was sworn in after the August 2017 elections and has never come back but he still draws huge salary from county coffers.





He also doubles up as the Health County Executive committee member; something that has angered residents to demand for the Governor’s arrest





Lonyangapuo is currently being grilled at the anti-corruption agency offices in Eldoret .





“EACC quizzes Governor of West Pokot County over allegations that his Deputy Governor, Dr. Nicholas Atudonyang has a full-time job in a foreign country and yet continues to be salaried by the County Government for no services rendered.”





“Investigations on the same ongoing,” EACC said on Twitter.





The Kenyan DAILY POST







