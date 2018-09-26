West Pokot Governor and his entourage eat like pigs as school kids salivate(SEE PHOTOs).

Wednesday, September 26, 2018-West Pokot Governor, John Lonyangapuo, has infuriated Kenyans on social media after he was served  heavy breakfast in a school together  with his entourage as hungry kids watched.

Looking at the kids faces, you can tell that they have stayed for months without tasting bread and butter.

They probably come from humble family backgrounds deep in Pokot villages yet  the Governor and his entourage were enjoying the heavy breakfast  as the kids watched.

