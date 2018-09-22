West Pokot Deputy Governor, NICHOLAS ATUDONYANY, resigns! He has never reported to work since polls - He is a Medical Doctor in US

Saturday September 22, 2018 - Just a day after West Pokot Governor, John Lonyangapuo, was been grilled by the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) over absence of his deputy, Nicholas Atudonyany, the Deputy Governor has resigned.





In a letter submitted to the Governor, Atudonyany, who was serving both as the Deputy Governor and the County Health Executive stepped down from the health docket.





Lonyangapuo confirmed on Saturday that he had received the resignation of his Deputy and announced several changes in his administration in a bid to ensure better service delivery to the public.





On Thursday, Lonyangapuo was grilled by EACC after claims emerged that his deputy has been receiving a County salary yet he has a job in the U.S.





In his defence, Lonyangapuo dismissed these claims disclosing that he sent his deputy to the United States for medical equipment.





“The problem at Kapenguria Hospital is not lack of doctors but medical equipment because of high prices.”





“We have no machines for cancer screening.”





“We need Ksh.3billion for the equipment and the County gets 5.5 billion from the national Government will not get money to buy all those equipment,” said Lonyangapuo.



