We will stone you if you come to KISUMU without MIGUNA MIGUNA – Luos tells UHURU KENYATTA

Thursday September 20, 2018

-Residents of the lakeside city of Kisumu have warned President Uhuru Kenyatta against visiting the region without deported lawyer, Miguna Miguna.





Miguna, who hails from the region, was deported to Canada in February after participating in the illegal swearing of National Super Alliance(NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, as people’s president on January 30th.





However on Wednesday, residents took to the streets urging the President never to set foot in the region without the Osgoode trained lawyer.





"Without Miguna, Uhuru should not step in Kisumu,"one of the demonstrators told journalists.





Uhuru has been keen on visiting Nyanza since he met Raila at his Harambee House office in Nairobi, but the visits have always been postponed.





Immediately after the handshake, he was scheduled to travel to Nyanza alongside Raila to meet Tanzania President John Magufuli, but the tour was cancelled in the last minute as the president had other engagements.





Sources within the presidency said Uhuru might tour the region before the end of October.



