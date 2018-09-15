We will shoot down UHURU’s proposal to reduce tax in Parliament, he is trying to con Kenyans indirectly - RAILA ODINGA’s ODM says

Saturday September 15, 2018 - Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Chairperson, John Mbadi, has disagreed with President Uhuru Kenyatta over the introduction of Value Added Tax (VAT) on petroleum products.





On Friday, the Head of State proposed a fuel tax of 8 per cent as a means of getting funds to finance various Government projects and services to citizens.





But speaking on Friday, Mbadi opposed the President’s move and vowed to shoot down the Bill once it is tabled in Parliament next week.





Mbadi said VAT on petroleum products was ill-advised and warned that it would be disastrous to the economy.





“This is not about numbers.”





“It will still have a ripple effect on fares.”





“We can see that fares have already gone up by 50 or 100 per cent in some of our towns despite the increase of the levy to 16 per cent.”





“This doesn’t make economic sense.”





“By putting the VAT at eight per cent, the President means that he wants it charged,”’ said Mbadi.





Mbadi further asked lawmakers allied to the Uhuru-led Jubilee Party to 'side with Kenyans' and stick to their earlier proposal which recommended zero per cent VAT.





“We are not accepting any more taxation on fuel," he said.



