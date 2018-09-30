We will not support greedy and confused leader like RAILA ODINGA in 2022 – COAST region declares infront of RUTO

Sunday September 30, 2018-

A good number of Coast leaders have said they will not support National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga when he vies for the presidency in 2022.





Already, Raila who is also ODM party leader has sent indications that he wants to vie for presidency even after losing in 2007, 2013 and 2017 presidential elections.





But speaking on Saturday, leaders led by Kwale Governor, SalimMvurya said the entire coast region will not back Raila Odinga in 2022 because he has demonstrated that he is a greedy and selfish leader.





Mvurya, who was leading 20 MPs from coast region said, Raila Odinga’s political marriage with Coast people was over and they will back Deputy President William Ruto who was present in the function.





“The announcement that our friend wants to contest for the presidency is not news to us. He did the same thing in 2007, 2013 and 2017. He might even do the same in 2032. We have no business with him because we know where we are going," Mvurya said.





"We are not looking for individuals who jump left and right. We will back someone who is development minded like our brother William Ruto,” Mvurya added.





The function was attended by MPs Suleiman Dori (Msamweni), Ali Wario (Bura) Hashaka Wario (Garsen) Owen Baya (Kilifi North) Senator Juma Wario (Tana River) Said Haribae (Golale), Senator Anuar Toitiptip (Lamu), Badi Twalib (Jomvu), Stanley Muthama (Lamu West), Danson Mwashako (Wundanyi) and Mohammed Ali (Nyali).





Others were Benjamin Tayari (Kinango), Khatib Mwashetani (Lunga Lunga), Shariff Ali (Lamu East) Aisha Jumwa (Malindi), Michel Kingi (Magarini) and Gertrude Mbeyu (Kilifi), Lydia Haika (Taita Taveta) and Lands Chief Administrative Secretary Gideon Mungaro.



