We want OKOTH OBADO arrested for killing SHARON OTIENO - Six women lawmakers threaten to STRIP NAKED if he is not arrested.

Tuesday September 11, 2018 - Six lawmakers have demanded for the arrest of Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, over the murder of University of Rongo student, Sharon Otieno.





Speaking in Kerugoya Stadium on Monday, the lawmakers led by Kirinyaga Women Representative, Purity Wambui Ngirichi, said police should arrest Governor Obado over Sharon’s murder because he was her "sponsor".





Kakamega Women Representative, Elsie Muhanda, threatened to lead women in a protest if the case is taken casually.





Muhanda said it is shameful and a taboo for anyone to kill a pregnant woman in the Luhya culture and called for speedy investigations into the matter.





"Everyone knows who was sleeping with Sharon and impregnated her, let that person be brought to book or I will lead Kenyan women in undressing as a protest until the killer is brought to book,” she said.





Also present was Bomet County MP, Joyce Korir, and nominated MP, Gideon Keter, Kirinyaga County Commissioner Sam Ojwang.



