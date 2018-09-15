We ni kihii, NYAKUNDI mercilessly tears BEN GITHAE apart, the composer of the famous “Tano Tena” Song.

KIHII: Ben Githae is the Kihii who sung that song praising Uhuru Ruto.

His uncircumcised brain told him to sell his community for a few coins, in-order to popularize bona-fide monkeys who have plundered this economy.

Previously Githae used to sing gospel songs, which is why I keep telling you that anyone purporting to be saved and born again, is a scammer.

Ben Githae is a perfect example.

Kikuyus were duped by Ben "Kihii" Githae into voting for UhuRuto, two thieves who have taken us back to the Moi era of economic demise.

If Kikuyus want peace, they should desist buying Githae's music or attending his concerts.
They should also cancel all Skiza Tunes with his music.

If you see Ben Githae somewhere, tell him Nyakundi has called him a Kihii.

His mother should be ashamed of herself for giving birth to such a confused dog.

By CYPRIAN NYAKUNDI
photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

