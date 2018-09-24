We have a concrete case to send OKOTH OBADO to jail for life over SHARON OTIENO’s murder – DPP, NORDIN HAJI, assures Kenyans

Monday September 24, 2018 - Director of Public Prosecutions, Nordin Haji, has assured Kenyans that his office has enough evidence to nail Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, over the gory murder of University of Rongo student, Sharon Otieno.





In a statement on Sunday, Haji said the investigations have so far revealed that the crime was executed by the Governor's acquaintances to avoid a political backlash.





"Persons featuring prominently in the matter were either employees of the County Government or close acquaintances of the Governor,” Haji said in a statement.





"They assigned to handle the matter carefully to avoid public ridicule and political backlash,” Haji added.





He also said detectives from Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have finally found out that the Governor was unhappy with Sharon's pregnancy.





The DPP also ordered the DCI to pursue and arrest the hit men in the murder of the student.





"Ensure that the hit men and other persons who have been adversely mentioned are arrested," he said.



