We are totally messed up under UHURU/ RUTO! See what DUALE has done in the wake of high fuel tax that is driving Kenyans crazy

Tuesday September 4, 2018 - National Assembly Majority Leader, Aden Duale, has revealed that he turned down requests to recall Members of Parliament from recess to discuss the VAT that has seen prices soar because it is not legally procedural.





Speaking in Barsaloi, Samburu North, Duale said Kenyans are on their own and they should just pay the high fuel prices without complaining.





He noted that Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Henry Rotich, is just implementing a law that was passed by Parliament in 2013 to help the Government finance the 2018/ 2019 national budget .





At the same time, Duale told off fellow MPs yearning to impeach Rotich over the fuel tax saying they were there when the law was passed.





“MPs are now crying, stop shedding crocodile tears, wananchi have a right to cry but you MPs stop your hypocrisy because if you approve a budget in the House you must provide in the Finance Bill how that budget will be financed,” he said.



