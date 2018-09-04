We are shocked by one of us, CHARLES KANJAMA’s attempted assassination in his office by Garissa Governor ALI KORANE - LSK

Tuesday September 4, 2018 - The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has expressed its shock over the attempted assassination of city lawyer, Charles Kanjama, by men believed to have been hired by Garissa County Governor, Ali Korane.





Kanjama is representing the family of former Garissa Finance CEC, Idris Mukhtar, who escaped death by a whisker on August 19th.





He was shot by a lone gunman captured on CCTV footage in Nairobi’s Kileleshwa area last week and is admitted to Nairobi Hospital in critical condition.





The main suspect in Muktar’s attempted murder has already been identified as David Mwai and he reportedly committed suicide at Parklands Police Station.





A report by forensic experts from Kenya Police said that Mwai committed suicide but the circumstances are unclear.





LSK chairman, Allen Gichuhi, in a statement to Kenyans on Tuesday said





“The LSK notes with great concern harassment and threats of our members in the course of duty."





He condemned the attempted assassination of Mukhtar and the plot against Kanjama.

Gichuhi said the LSK wants an urgent investigation into the matter.





"The loathe, lackadaisical and scattered responses so far are totally unacceptable," Gichuhi said.



