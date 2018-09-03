We are fully behind UHURU’s corruption purge, even if he arrests and jails one of us, we will still support him - KIKUYU MPs swear

Monday September 3, 2018 - A section of Kiambu County MPs have urged Kenyans not to politicise the ongoing war against corruption.





The MPs who were speaking on Sunday said that they are fully behind the ongoing war against corruption saying they are happy to see senior Government officials spending their nights in jail because of corruption.





The MPs who were led by James Githua (Kabete), Patrick Wainaina (Thika Town) and Jonah Mburu (Lari) said development cannot be achieved when corrupt people occupy top offices.





“We stand firm to support our leaders clear the public service from corruption so as to achieve the big four agenda smoothly,” Githua said.





“The offences come first, then your post.”





“The office you hold did not commit the offences you are being accused, but you yourself,” Githua added.





Over the last few weeks, a number of high profile State officers have been cooling their buttocks in police cells for corruption related offences.





Among them is Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu and National Lands Commission (NLC) Chairman, Mohamed Swazuri.



