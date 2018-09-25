WAVINYA NDETI remembers late hubby with emotional post on his second death anniversary.

Tuesday, September 25, 2018 - Former Kathiani MP, Wavinya Ndeti, has taken to social media to celebrate her late husband, Henry Oduwole, on his second death anniversary.

In her post on twitter, Wavinya reminisced on the good times she shared with him.





She wrote:





“ My Darling Prince, it's now two years since you left us to be with the Lord. We miss your love and warmth each single day.





“What comforts us is that we know you are with your Maker and an extra ANGEL in heaven watching over us .”





“ When I look at our kids, they remind me of you and that keeps me going. We love and miss you dearly. RIP MY PRINCE ,”





Mr. Oduwole passed away in 2016 at Nairobi Hospital after long illness.



