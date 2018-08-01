Was this guy trying to commit suicide? Some people play too much? Good Lawd! (VIDEO)

, , , , 08:20

Friday, September 07, 2018 - This shocking video is prove that some people take their lives for granted.

These two idiots were walking precariously on the barrier of a bridge across a cliff.

It was all fun and games until one of the morons lost balance and got his death wish.

It’s not clear if he survived but this is just madness.

Watch the video below.

The LINK>>>>
Credit: @Savage Responses

The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Our tips on Kenya vs Ghana AFCON clash and 10 matches played on Saturday where you can make good money.

Friday, September 07, 2018 - Kenya National Football side Harambee Stars entertain the fancied Black Stars of Ghana in an African Cup of N...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno