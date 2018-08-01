Was SHARON in possession of OKOTH OBADO’s NUDES - Daily Nation journalist BARRACK ODUOR drops a bomb.

Friday, September 7, 2018 - The late Sharon Otieno, the 26 yr old lady linked to an affair with Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, may have been in possession of the Governor’s nudes.





Before Sharon met her death in the hands of brutal murderers who kidnapped her, she was in communication with Daily Nation journalist Barrack Oduor.





She wanted Oduor to tell the world how the randy Migori Governor had impregnated and dumped her.





According to Oduor, Sharon kept sending some photos to the Governor which she threatened to leak to the public and this annoyed him.





“Sharon was constantly hesitant about the story being published in the media.”





“From my understanding, she was not decided fully and so I took my time to conduct more investigations into the story.”





“She, however, kept sending some pictures to the Governor, which annoyed him.”





“I still don’t know the kind of pictures those were, but she said he was not happy.” Oduor said.



