War it is! MUSEVENI tells UHURU as he cordons off Migingo Island and warns Kenyans never step foot on the island ever again

Monday September 17, 2018 - Tension has continued to engulf Migingo Island in Lake Victoria following intense deployment of heavily armed police officers by the Ugandan Government.





Worried Kenyan fishermen from Mugabo, Nyandiwa and Muhuru mainland beaches stayed away from the disputed island for fear of their lives.





The heavily armed Ugandan security forces cordoned off the island while plain-clothed officers monitored activities in the lake using binoculars.





The scared Kenyan fishermen kept off the island as they waited for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government to respond to the latest intimidation by Yoweri Museveni’s soldiers.





"Scores of Kenyan fishermen have been accosted in the lake and robbed of fish.”





“It seems Uganda has decided not to let go of Migingo," said Muhuru beach fisherman, Daudi Odich.





This comes even as it emerged that some Kenyan fishermen have been hired by Ugandan officers to collect intelligence for them.





"Most of the officers do not understand Luo.”





“They have therefore recruited some Kenyans, at a fee, to spy for them," said fisherman Boaz Onyango.



