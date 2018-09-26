Wamama wa Kalenjin ni Taka Taka”- RAILA ODINGA‘s man says as he insults RUTO's tribe badly

Wednesday September 26, 2018-

a vocal Orange Democratic Movement MP is currently on the spot after he was captured on camera insulting Kalenjin community women.





Ole Kina, who is a close ally of National Super Alliance leader, Raila Odinga was caught on camera insulting Kalenjin communtiy folks over the ongoing tribal clashes in Mau Forest.





“ Mkichokoza nyuki basi uwe tayari ku-deal naye. Umechokoza Maasai. Ngoja niwambie" Ledama is heard issuing an unspecified threat to the Kalenjin community in Narok.





Ledama has been on the forefront calling for Mau conservation and sometimes he has been accused of being an extremist instigating and inciting violence in the region.





"... Kwanza hawa wamama wa kalenjin......takataka” Ledama is heard swearing towards the end of the video footage.





National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has launched investigations into the hate video and Ole Kina may find himself in court answering ethnic incitement charges.





Here is hate the video.



