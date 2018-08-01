WAITITU tells RUTO that he must be the President in 2022 even if the system is fighting him, KIKUYUs will vote for you (VIDEO).

- Kiambu Governor, Ferdinard Waititu, assured Deputy President William Ruto that he has the support of Kikuyus and he must become President in 2022 even if the system is fighting him.





Waititu claims that the system wants Ruto to retire to Sugoi in 2022 but majority of Kenyans want him to be the President in 2022.





He assured the Deputy President of Kikuyus’ support in 2022.





Listen to this video.



