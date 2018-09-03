Wacha Umama! Fans slam DIAMOND PLATINUMZ after he unveiled his new look (See PHOTOs)

Monday, September 03, 2018 - Tanzanian hot-shot Diamond Platinumz has left tongues wagging after he shared new photos rocking braids.

The Wasafi stable head’s decision to rock braids has backfired on him but created a buzz on social media which is what counts.

Diamond is among a few acts from East Africa who know to generate hype with their crazy antics and his latest move has caught many by surprise.

This is, however, a subtle marketing move and strategy to support his baby Mama Hamisa Mobeto, who was recently appointed a brand ambassador of a popular hair company.

Check out the photos below.

