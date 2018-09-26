Video of Paul Pogba and Man United boss Jose Mourinho in ugly exchange in training surfaces (WATCH)

Wednesday, September 26, 2018- The fall out between Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho and French midfielder Paul Pogba is getting messier.

While Mourinho denied any falling-out with the 25-year old World Cup winner after stripping him of the vice-captaincy, the pair were seen in a heated exchange during training today.

 In the video below, the midfielder is seen jogging over to the training pitch before Mourinho mutters a few words his way.

Pogba then looks at him stunned before they exchange words while walking on.
 The apparent clash was caught by Sky Sports cameras that filmed Manchester United’s training session on Wednesday. 

Watch the video below.

