Very fat LADY shares almost NAKED mirror selfie to celebrate body confidence and leaves tongues wagging (LOOK)

Friday, September 21, 2018 - Fat people are generally very sensitive with matters weight and that is why they describe themselves with fancy words like ‘plus size’ just to feel good.





While this is not fat shaming, being overweight (obese) makes one prone to life threatening conditions such as Diabetes, Hypertension and heart complications hence not something to be proud off.





That’s why this photo of popular American size 20 model Tess Holiday has left tongues wagging.





The 33-year old shared this photo in her underway and captioned it: “Damn..that looks good”





However, she has received backlash and support in equal measure.





Those supporting her reckon she’s brave to advocate for body confidence while those not pleased feel she is glorifying obesity.





See the photo below and some reactions.

@Piersmorgan wrote: “ Stop lying to yourself Tess - you're morbidly obese and it's going to kill you. So wake up, shape up & be the brilliant role model you could REALLY be.





“ This is very sad. She badly needs better friends, who are going to be more honest with her & explain she is dangerously overweight & should do something about it”





@x-Saz wrote: “ If this was a size zero model she’d be getting hammered for being painfully thin and looking ill yet this is deemed acceptable? It’s just as bad if that’s how people want to go about things and nothing to be promoting





@Propertymogul wrote: “I understand wanting to be confident in yourself no matter what, but this is just unhealthy and dangerous. Obesity is a killer and it sends the wrong message.





@Adit wrote: You shouldn't make fun of her, she's already got enough on her plate Well more than enough....to feed a whole street



