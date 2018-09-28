VERA SIDIKA’s big and delicious derriere leaves inmates at Lowdar prison confused(VIDEO).

photo 4_zpswcp9fzvj.jpg
Friday, September 28, 2018-City socialite, Vera Sidika, was at Lowdar Prison to give back to the society.

The well endowed socialite rocked a tight dress that flaunted her humongous booty that brings business to a standstill everywhere she goes.

Thirsty inmates had a hard time as Vera Sidika was walking around the prison.

Check out this juicy video.



