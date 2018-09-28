VERA SIDIKA’s big and delicious derriere leaves inmates at Lowdar prison confused(VIDEO).Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama, Videos 07:55
Friday, September 28, 2018-City socialite, Vera Sidika, was at Lowdar Prison to give back to the society.
The well endowed socialite rocked a tight dress that flaunted her humongous booty that brings business to a standstill everywhere she goes.
Thirsty inmates had a hard time as Vera Sidika was walking around the prison.
Check out this juicy video.
hiyo dress nikama vera alikuwa anataka boy shaod aachwe akinyonga tumbili na hizo sabun pic.twitter.com/9mviXfqwJw— Verified (@njiiru) September 28, 2018
The Kenyan DAILY POST