VERA SIDIKA reveals the amount of money she charges locally for club appearances, this Lady is making real money.

, , 05:12

Wednesday, September 19, 2018-Controversial socialite, Vera Sidika, is one of the highest paid socialites in Kenya’s showbiz scene.

Vera headlines events in high end clubs where hundreds of revelers flock to watch her shake her mammoth booty.

The well endowed socialite has revealed the amount of money she charges for club appearances.

Locally, she doesn’t take anything below Ksh 300,000 and when she jets out of the Country, she charges over Ksh 600,00 for club appearances.

I charge differently depending with where it is, for instance in Kenya I don’t take less than Kes 300,000. I charge Kes 600,000 for abroad, say Malaysia or the US,” Vera said during an interview.

Vera also revealed apart from her salon business and career as a socialite, she is also a farmer.

“I am a model, I am an entrepreneur, I have a hair lounge so I sell weaves and wigs. I am also an artist, I draw but not as much. I am an interior designer and I also do a little bit of farming. I do poultry farming, I rear chicken which I supply to different hotels in Kenya”She added.

