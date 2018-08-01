Vacancies in Beacon of Hope Vocational Training College, Kenya

Electrical & Electronics Engineering Instructor

Beacon of Hope Vocational Training College is a Technical and Vocational, Education Training (TVET) Centre registered by Ministry of Education; a KNEC, NITA, Microsoft and Certiport Certification Examination Centres whose mission is to provide exemplary education and inculcate ethical and professional standards that impact the world.

Requirements

· At least a Higher National Diploma in the relevant field.

· A teaching qualification is an added advantage.

· Have ability to work and relate well with people from diverse backgrounds.

· Must be a person of unquestionable integrity.





Fashion & Design Instructor

Requirements

Catering & Accommodation Instructor

Requirements

Welding & Fabrication Instructor

Requirements

· At least a Certificate in the relevant field.

· At least two years relevant work experience

· A teaching qualification is an added advantage





Agriculture Instructor

Requirements

· At least a Diploma in the relevant field.

Building & Construction Instructor

Requirements

· At least a Diploma in the relevant field.

Property Management Instructor

Requirements

· At least a Diploma in the relevant field.

How to Apply