Vacancies in Beacon of Hope Vocational Training College, Kenya

Vacancies in Beacon of Hope Vocational Training College, KenyaJobs and Careers 10:15
Electrical & Electronics Engineering Instructor
Beacon of Hope Vocational Training College is a Technical and Vocational, Education Training (TVET) Centre registered by Ministry of Education; a KNEC, NITA, Microsoft and Certiport Certification Examination Centres whose mission is to provide exemplary education and inculcate ethical and professional standards that impact the world.
Requirements
· At least a Higher National Diploma in the relevant field.
· A teaching qualification is an added advantage.
· Have ability to work and relate well with people from diverse backgrounds.
· Must be a person of unquestionable integrity.
Fashion & Design Instructor
Requirements
· At least a Higher National Diploma in the relevant field.
· A teaching qualification is an added advantage.
· Have ability to work and relate well with people from diverse backgrounds.
· Must be a person of unquestionable integrity.
Catering & Accommodation Instructor
Requirements
· At least a Higher National Diploma in the relevant field.
· A teaching qualification is an added advantage.
· Have ability to work and relate well with people from diverse backgrounds.
· Must be a person of unquestionable integrity.
Welding & Fabrication Instructor
Requirements
· At least a Certificate in the relevant field.
· A teaching qualification is an added advantage.
· Have ability to work and relate well with people from diverse backgrounds.
· Must be a person of unquestionable integrity.
· At least two years relevant work experience
· A teaching qualification is an added advantage
Agriculture Instructor
Requirements
· At least a Diploma in the relevant field.
· A teaching qualification is an added advantage.
· Have ability to work and relate well with people from diverse backgrounds.
· Must be a person of unquestionable integrity.
Building & Construction Instructor
Requirements
· At least a Diploma in the relevant field.
· A teaching qualification is an added advantage.
· Have ability to work and relate well with people from diverse backgrounds.
· Must be a person of unquestionable integrity.
Property Management Instructor
Requirements
· At least a Diploma in the relevant field.
· A teaching qualification is an added advantage.
· Have ability to work and relate well with people from diverse backgrounds.
· Must be a person of unquestionable integrity.
How to Apply
All interested applicants to please send their CVs and cover letters with the subject of the email as “Instructor” to vocationalcollege@beaconafrica.org on or before 28th September 2018.