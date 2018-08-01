Vacancies in Beacon of Hope Vocational Training College, Kenya

Electrical & Electronics Engineering Instructor
Beacon of Hope Vocational Training College is a Technical and Vocational, Education Training (TVET) Centre registered by Ministry of Education; a KNEC, NITA, Microsoft and Certiport Certification Examination Centres whose mission is to provide exemplary education and inculcate ethical and professional standards that impact the world.

Requirements

·         At least a Higher National Diploma in the relevant field.
·         A teaching qualification is an added advantage.
·         Have ability to work and relate well with people from diverse backgrounds.
·         Must be a person of unquestionable integrity.

Fashion & Design Instructor
Requirements

·         At least a Higher National Diploma in the relevant field.
·         A teaching qualification is an added advantage.
·         Have ability to work and relate well with people from diverse backgrounds.
·         Must be a person of unquestionable integrity.

Catering & Accommodation Instructor
Requirements

·         At least a Higher National Diploma in the relevant field.
·         A teaching qualification is an added advantage.
·         Have ability to work and relate well with people from diverse backgrounds.
·         Must be a person of unquestionable integrity.

Welding & Fabrication Instructor
Requirements

·         At least a Certificate in the relevant field.
·         A teaching qualification is an added advantage.
·         Have ability to work and relate well with people from diverse backgrounds.
·         Must be a person of unquestionable integrity.
·         At least two years relevant work experience
·         A teaching qualification is an added advantage

Agriculture Instructor
Requirements

·         At least a Diploma in the relevant field.
·         A teaching qualification is an added advantage.
·         Have ability to work and relate well with people from diverse backgrounds.
·         Must be a person of unquestionable integrity.

Building & Construction Instructor
Requirements

·         At least a Diploma in the relevant field.
·         A teaching qualification is an added advantage.
·         Have ability to work and relate well with people from diverse backgrounds.
·         Must be a person of unquestionable integrity.

Property Management Instructor
Requirements

·         At least a Diploma in the relevant field.
·         A teaching qualification is an added advantage.
·         Have ability to work and relate well with people from diverse backgrounds.
·         Must be a person of unquestionable integrity.
How to Apply
All interested applicants to please send their CVs and cover letters with the subject of the email as “Instructor” to vocationalcollege@beaconafrica.org on or before 28th September 2018.
