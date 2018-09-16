Unscrupulous businessmen caught offloading rotten fish imported from China, We are eating poison (PHOTOs).

Sunday, September 16, 2018 - Uasin Governor, Jackson Mandago, busted unscrupulous businessmen offloading rotten fish in Eldoret, which they had imported from China.





Mandago spotted the lorry being offloaded at a garage on Friday when he was headed home.





He alerted police and KEBS officials who found some of the fish was already rotten.





“I saw the lorry parked on a pedestrian line and thought it was obstructing members of the public using the road.





When I went to ask them why they had parked there I realized they were engaged in a different business.





Am surprised that people of Eldoret eat fish imported from China.





I don’t think garage business had anything to do with food handling.





This is clearly unhygienic.





Some of the fish is rotten and already it's being offloaded may be to be sold to people here exposing them to high risks,” Mandago said.





The unscrupulous businessmen were arrested and they will face the full force of the law.





Here’s the rotten fish from China they…



