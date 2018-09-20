UNMASKED: This sexy LADY is a spy sent by MUSEVENI to secretly escort Bobi Wine to Uganda from the US(PHOTOs)

Thursday, September 20, 2018- Ugandan musician turned firebrand politician, Robert Kyagulanyi, better known as Bobi Wine, returned to Uganda today from the United States where he had gone to seek treatment for injuries he sustained in the hands of brutal Ugandan police officers.





The youthful MP has become a thorn in the flesh of dictator Yoweri Museveni with his soaring popularity among Ugandans.





And it appears, Museveni is not leaving anything to chance after it emerged that several undercover police officers have been monitoring Bobi Wine’s activities while in the US.





One of the spy, who was seen on the same plane with Bobi Wine has been identified as Pamela Komuntale-a counter terrorism officer.





Bobi Wine was arrested upon landing in Entebbe International Airport but Ugandan Police insist that he’s being escorted to his home to avoid confrontation with his followers who had turned up in large numbers to welcome him back.





