Undercover cop, HESSY, shares PHOTOs of the most wanted thugs in Eastlands right now, Very young boys.

Monday, September 24, 2018 - Dreaded undercover cop, Hessy Wa Dandora, has shared photos of young boys who have been committing various crimes in Eastlands and its environs.

They operate at night hours with a motorbike.

They are very young boys who are aged below 25 yrs.

Hessy gave them a warning to surrender or else they will obey the force of gravity.

See photos of the thugs in the next page shared by the dreaded cop.

