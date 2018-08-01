Unbelievable! See the current health state of city tycoon CHRIS KIRUBI, Continue praying for him (VIDEO).

, 17:49

Sunday, September 16, 2018 - Kenyan tycoon, Chris Kirubi, has been battling with colon cancer.

The wealthy businessman sought specialized medical attention from top doctors in the US after he was diagnosed with the killer disease.

Kenyans were shocked after photos of the once energetic and lively businessman looking very weak and sickly went viral.

Kirubi has been out of the limelight for some months but on Friday, he posted a video on his official facebook page addressing Centum shareholders.

His health has really improved and it’s just a matter of time before he conquers this killer disease which doesn’t spare both the rich and poor.

Please continue praying from him.

Watch this latest video he posted.

The LINK>>>>
photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

