UN Jobs and Vacancies, WFP

UN World Food Programme – Somalia

Job Advertisement

Vacancy Announcement No. VA- 043/2018

Post Title: Finance Associate

Contract type: Fixed Term

Post Grade: G-6

Duty Station: Berbera

Duration: 1 year

Date of issue: 6 September 2018

Closing Date: 19 September 2018

Organizational Background: The United Nations World Food Programme is the world’s largest humanitarian agency fighting hunger worldwide. The mission of WFP is to help the world achieve Zero Hunger in our lifetimes. Every day, WFP works worldwide to ensure that no child goes to bed hungry and that the poorest and most vulnerable, particularly women and children, can access the nutritious food they need.

The World Food Programme Somalia activities include food assistance for relief, emergency school feeding, nutrition and food assistance for assets creation through provision of in-kind and cash-based transfers.

This position is open to qualified Somali candidates. Female candidates in particular, are encouraged to apply.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Under the administrative supervision of the Head of Area Office and technical supervision of the Finance Officer, the incumbent will be responsible for the following duties:

· Support the development and implementation of financial policies and procedures, assist in set-up and implementation of proper accounting procedures, systems and internal controls;

· Contribute to the preparation, implementation and monitoring of budgets, expenditure and budget forecasts to ensure relevant future funding requirements are met;

· Monitor account balances and process financial transactions in an accurate and timely manner;

· Allocate tasks to support staff, provide guidance and on-the-job training in management of financial resources to ensure services are delivered consistently and to the required standards;

· Create payment list for SCOPE intervention and prepare monthly reconciliations of SCOPE cards;

· Prepare monthly Financial Reports (income and expenditure);

· Maintain optimum amount of cash for the office;

· Prepare timely cash replenishment requests;

· Prepare and submit Monthly Minimum Closure (MMC) report on time;

· Perform administrative duties related to monitoring and recording fixed assets;

· Supervise vehicle movement system and follow up with drivers for maintenance of office vehicles;

· Follow up on stationery requirements;

· Follow up on generator maintenance;

· Prepare training budget and organize venues and logistics;

· Prepare request for quotations for procuring internally;

· Maintain an up-to-date filing system;

· Perform any other duties as assigned.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education: Completion of secondary school education. A post-secondary certificate in Accounting, Finance or related field would be an asset.

Experience: At least five years of progressive responsible work experience in Finance, Accounting, Audit including at least 2 years in the field of Administration

Language: Fluency in both oral and written communication in English and Somali is a requirement.

Knowledge: Has demonstrated experience collecting and monitoring financial data on projects and programmes, assessing financial health and status, and reporting findings to senior leaders. Proven knowledge and experience in using computer software packages is desirable. General knowledge of UN system policies, rules, regulations and procedures and in the area of work

Interested and qualified candidates are requested to CLICK HERE to submit online applications through our E-Recruitment portal.





Vacancy Announcement No. 045/2018

Post Title: Finance Assistant

Contract type: Fixed Term

Post Grade: G-5

Duty Station: Beletwein

Duration: 1 year (initial)

Date of issue: 6 September 2018

Closing Date: 19 September 2018

This position is open to qualified Somali candidates with candidates with good knowledge of the local area. Female candidates in particular, are encouraged to apply.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Under the technical supervision of the Finance and Administration Officer and the overall supervision of the Head of Area Office, the incumbent will be responsible for the following duties:

· Monitor the sub-Imprest and petty cash accounts regularly, to ensure that adequate funds are available and appropriately disbursed;

· Receipt cash from cash facilitator, preparation of receipt and timely posting of the receipt in the WFP corporate information management system;

· Process payment vouchers and send to the Liasion Office to reduce the payment cycle and ensure timely payments to vendors;

· Check for accuracy and adequacy of supporting documents before making any disbursement;

· Monitor and record all expenses in-line with the approved budget to ensure correct expenditure costs are charges and payments to external suppliers, cash grants and other supplier invoices are processed in a timely manner;

· Prepare monthly telephone recoveries report;

· Deduct outstanding receivables before making Daily Subsistence Allowance (DSA) payments to staff;

· Maintain optimum amount of cash for the office;

· Prepare and timely submit cash replenishment requests;

· Prepare and submit accurate Minimum Monthly Closure reports to the Liaison Office by the 5th of every month;

· Perform administrative duties related to the monitoring and recording of fixed assets, fuel consumption and spare parts for vehicles and generators, to ensure that the databases are accurately updated;

· Prepare training budgets as required; Organize venues, transport for participants/trainers and other logistical arrangements;

· Prepare request for quotations for procuring at the sub-office level as well as distribute Request for Quotations to potential suppliers;

· Maintain an up to date filing system;

· Provide guidance and on-the-job training to other support staff, to ensure services are delivered consistently and to the required standards;

· Perform other related duties as required.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education: Completion of secondary school education. Post-secondary school training or certification in Accounting or related field would be an asset.

Experience: At least four years of progressively responsible work experience in Finance, accounting, audit including atleast one year in the field of administration.

Language: Fluency in both oral and written communication in English and Somali is a requirement.

Knowledge: Has demonstrated experience collecting and monitoring financial data on projects and programmes, assessing financial health and status, and reporting findings to senior leaders. Proven knowledge and experience in using computer software packages is desirable. General knowledge of UN system policies, rules, regulations and procedures and in the area of work.

Interested and qualified candidates are requested to CLICK HERE to submit online applications through our E-Recruitment portal.





Post Title: Finance Assistant

Contract type: Fixed Term

Post Grade: G-5

Duty Station: Baidoa

Duration: 1 year (initial)

Date of issue: 6 September 2018

Closing Date: 19 September 2018

This position is open to qualified Somali candidates with candidates with good knowledge of the local area. Female candidates in particular, are encouraged to apply.

Interested and qualified candidates are requested to CLICK HERE to submit online applications through our E-Recruitment portal.





Post Title: Finance Assistant

Contract type: Fixed Term

Post Grade: G-5

Duty Station: Kismayo

Duration: 1 year (initial)

Date of issue: 6 September 2018

Closing Date: 19 September 2018

This position is open to qualified Somali candidates with candidates with good knowledge of the local area. Female candidates in particular, are encouraged to apply.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates are requested to CLICK HERE to submit online applications through our E-Recruitment portal.

Applications that do not meet the above requirements will be disregarded.