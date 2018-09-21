Uhuru’s message after signing controversial Finance Bill 2018 into law angers Kenyans (TWEETS)

Friday, September 21, 2018- President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday morning signed the controversial Finance Bill 2018 into law.





The president had initially rejected the bill after MPs sought to postpone VAT on fuel products for two years.





Uhuru sent the bill back to Parliament with various proposals and introduced more taxes that include 8% VAT fuel, Sh20 per kg of sweets / chocolates, 1.5% employers/ employees tax, Sh18 per L on kerosene, 15% mobile money, 20% ATMS/Bank transfers, 20% data bundles .





The bill was on Thursday approved by Parliament under controversial circumstances.

Taking to twitter after signing the bill into law, Uhuru wrote:





" I have signed into law the Finance Bill 2018. I give my commitment that I will ensure proper utilization of public resources for a better Kenya. I will not relent on the war against Corruption ,"

Kenyans did not hold back in the comment’s section especially those who voted for him.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.



