Uhuru’s message after signing controversial Finance Bill 2018 into law angers Kenyans (TWEETS)

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday morning signed the controversial Finance Bill 2018 into law.

The president had initially rejected the bill after MPs sought to postpone VAT on fuel products for two years.

Uhuru sent the bill back to Parliament with various proposals and introduced more taxes that include

8% VAT fuel, Sh20 per kg of sweets / chocolates, 1.5% employers/ employees tax, Sh18 per L on kerosene, 15% mobile money, 20% ATMS/Bank transfers, 20% data bundles