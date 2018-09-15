UHURU’s former advisor, KUTTUNY, now says Kenya is run by thugs and goons, terms the passage of UHURU’s tax as daylight robbery

Friday September 21, 2018 - Cherangany MP and former President Uhuru Kenyatta's advisor, Joshua Kutuny, has strongly criticized the manner in which Financial Bill 2018 was passed, terming it utterly faulty.





Through his Facebook page, Kuttuny, who was elected on a Jubilee ticket, said the adoption of Uhuru's memorandum concerning the Bill yesterday was nothing less of a daylight robbery of Kenyans.





He added that the revolt in Parliament was an indicator that all was not well in the legislature.





He noted that the way the memorandum was adopted was merely a fallacy and stripped off the National Assembly its status.





"I want to put it clear that the leadership of Parliament used unorthodox, undemocratic and unprocedural means to pass the President's memorandum.”





“The way things were conducted totally undermined democracy and amounted to daylight robbery of democracy against the wishes of the common mwananchi," said Kuttuny.



