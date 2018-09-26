UHURU to seize OBADO’s Sh100 million MANSION in Uriri after it emerged that he built it using money he stole from Migori

Wednesday September 26, 2018 -Detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and those from Asset Recovery Agency (ARA) are probing Migori Governor Okoth Obado’s sh100 million mansion that he built at his Uriri home.





This is after it emerged that he built the palatial house using the money that looted from Migori County.





Besides, Obado made the lives of his children comfortable by setting an account for each one of them where he deposited millions of shillings; the money that was stolen from the poor residents of Migori County.





According to detectives, Obado stole a whopping sh2.5 billion from Migori County since 2013 using his conduits and rogue suppliers.





Detectives further noted that after the theft, Obado burnt all the documents in county to conceal the loot.





“It is suspected that the aforementioned was not an unfortunate fire incident but an arson attack calculated to subvert the efforts of the commission to get to the bottom of the allegation of theft of over Sh2.5 billion from Migori County,” EACC detective Catherine Ngari said.





