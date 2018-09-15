UHURU says he reduced the VAT on fuels because he cares about poor Kenyans and their children! Promises that the tax will not be stolen!

Saturday September 15, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has said that he made a decision to reduce fuel tax because he cares about all poor Kenyans and their children.





Uhuru, who was speaking to the nation on Friday, expressed concern over the increased tax burden that was placed on Kenyans when the VAT was affected.





“I have heard and understood your concerns, which is why I have proposed, as part of my memorandum, to cut VAT on petroleum products by 50 percent - from 16 percent to 8 percent,” Uhuru said.





“Should Parliament accept this proposal, the price of super petrol will drop from Ksh.127 to about Ksh.118 and the price of diesel will drop from Ksh.115 to about Ksh.107.”





“Just as business owners took the new VAT rate as an opportunity to increase the cost of goods and services, I expect them not to take advantage of weary citizens, and to lower their prices commensurately and without delay,” Uhuru added.





The President also took to twitter and assured Kenyans that he cares for them and their taxes will not be stolen as the norm.





“It is my responsibility to put Kenyans first, those living today, and your children, who will inherit the country tomorrow.”





“That means I must balance between short-term pain and long-term gain.”





“We have a country to transform, and we must make bold decisions to achieve our vision,” the President said.





“I want to assure Kenyans that their taxes will be used well.”





“That is why, in my memorandum, I propose to increase the resources available to the institutions entrusted to fight corruption,” he added.



