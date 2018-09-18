UHURU says any MATATU that will increase fare will lose it PSV licence for good- Report them to police

Tuesday September 18, 2018

-President Uhuru Kenyatta has today issued a stern warning to matatu owners and transporters over hiking of fares for Kenyan commuters.





Speaking during Jubilee Party parliamentary group meeting at State House, Uhuru said Matatu owners should not take advantage and increase fares beyond those recommended by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).





The Head of State also said any transporter who will increase the fares beyond the recommended ones will lose their PSV licences.





“Transporters should not take advantage and increase fares beyond those recommended by the NTSA. Any transporter who will increase the fares beyond the recommended ones will lose their PSV licences,” Uhuru said.





The president had rejected the amended Finance Bill 2018 which sought to suspend the 16% VAT on petroleum products by two years following public protests over hiked fuel prices and rising cost of living.





The president instead revised the fuel tax from 16% to 8% to lessen the tax burden on poor Kenyans even as the government struggled to raise funds to reduce a huge budget deficit.





During the meeting, Uhuru was able to persuade Jubilee MPs to support his recommendations on the thorny fuel tax.



