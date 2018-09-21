UHURU must go together with RUTO, they have made life impossible for all Kenyans! KISII residents demonstrate over Finance Bill 2018

Friday September 21, 2018 - Boda Boda riders from Kisii County took to the streets on Friday accusing the Government of overtaxing them by increasing tax on fuel products.





The riders, who were chanting Uhuru must go! Uhuru must go! barricaded the Metamaywa-Mosobeti Highway and this led to a heavy traffic snarl up for those travelling to Nyamira County.





Led by Kevin Mabeta, the protesters called for the immediate resignation of the President.





They warned the Government against over-borrowing with some demanding that MPs initiate an impeachment motion against National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi.





"Everything is now becoming difficult.”





“We don't have money to educate children and prices of basic commodities have gone higher," Mabeta said.





"The MPs voted against the bill even a blind Kenyan could see.”





“A Government that even dictates Parliament does not have a future,” Mabeta added.





For the better part of Friday, sections of area residents joined as transport remained paralysed.





"The President has no moral authority to lead us.”





“He should resign honorably," said one of the demonstrators identified as Moraa.



