Uhuru Kenyatta finally signs the FINANCE BILL 2018 into law – vows to fight corruption to the end

Friday September 21, 2018-

President Uhuru Kenyatta has today signed into law Finance Bill 2018, which was passed by the National Assembly on Thursday.





Commenting on social media after signing the Bill, Uhuru assured Kenyans that he will ensure proper use of public funds.





“I give my commitment that I will ensure proper utilisation of public resources for a better Kenya. I will not relent on the war against Corruption,” he said.





Parliament on Thursday endorsed the presidential reservations on the bill, giving Mr Kenyatta the chance to raid Kenyans' pockets to plug holes in his nearly Sh3-trillion budget.





Following the signing of the Bill into Law , the Executive will have power to raise up to Sh130 billion through the 8 percent levy on fuel products that will see about Sh17.5 billion realised from sugar confectioneries (Sh475 million), money transfers (Sh11.4 billion), betting companies and winners (Sh30 billion), housing fund (10 billion) and kerosene (Sh9.8 billion).





Majority of Kenyans have been opposed to the Bill saying it will raise the cost of living.



