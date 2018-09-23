UHURU is walking on a dangerous path by overtaxing Kenyans, they will rise up against him one day - Jubilee MP warns of a revolution

Sunday September 23, 2018 - A vocal Jubilee MP has said President Uhuru Kenyatta is walking on a dangerous path by overtaxing poor Kenyans.





Speaking on Saturday, Cherangany MP, Joshua Kutunny, said no Government remains popular when it targets the downtrodden mwananchi as it seeks to finance projects, with some billions being lost through corruption.





“As legislators, we have a hard time explaining ourselves to the people who look up to us for assistance.”





“Kenyans are suffering already because of hard economic times and the last thing they need is an additional burden to bear," Kuttuny said.





Kuttuny, who was President Kenyatta’s Political Advisor, said Kenya will be ripe for a revolution if Uhuru and his men continue taxing them without showing any viable projects.





“If this Government wants to succeed, they should go back to the drawing board and seek ways to bring down cost of living.”





“Failure to do so will interfere with its smooth operations,” Kuttuny said.



